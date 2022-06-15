A1 refer 6-16-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Chicken chain Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary with throwback deal.
Carlisle Police reported Sunday that they are searching for two people in an assault on the Square during the early morning hours on June 3.
Morgan underwent emergency surgery Wednesday to have an artificial valve installed to help his heart function until a donor heart can be found for a transplant.
Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole a debit card from an unattended purse and used it to make $1,000 in purchases.
Bellaire Drive closed Monday to thru traffic, but the district may have a solution in the works to address response-time concerns by emergency personnel.
The district's business manager, Michael Statler, said a general increase in costs as well as charter school tuition are among the reasons for this increase.
Good Old Summertime (1850): From Picnics to sprint Cars, Williams Grove has hosted a variety of activities
First settled around 1750 by David Wilson, the area was part of a land grant straddling Cumberland and York counties. In 1779, Wilson sold the…
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries, felony charges of rape and sexual assault and three theft-related investigations.
5 Questions: Middlesex Township Fire Chief Edwin Beam reflects on six decades of service to the community
In 1961, while working in Carlisle, a co-worker introduced Edwin Beam to the fire service, prompting him to join the Union Fire Company.
The circus will unpack its big top for the very first time in Carlisle for 10 performances of their all-new show, Humans Gone Wild, from Thursday to Sunday.