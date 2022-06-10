A1 refer 6-11-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The entire building has been demolished, which was in the plans that Carlisle Borough considered back in late 2018.
The festival took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Front Street and 3rd Street in Boiling Springs near the Children's Lake, and featured more than 100 artists and craftsmen, according to its website.
The story of Doubling Gap is rooted in the geology where Blue Mountain curves back on itself to form double gaps in the mountain range, according to a history posted online.
Morgan underwent emergency surgery Wednesday to have an artificial valve installed to help his heart function until a donor heart can be found for a transplant.
Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole a debit card from an unattended purse and used it to make $1,000 in purchases.
Today's Sentinel police log includes sexual assault and aggravated assault arrests out of Middlesex, as well as a false report arrest in Shippensburg.
HS Softball: Eat Pennsboro's Kline, Big Spring's Feaser, Shippensburg's Bender headline Mid-Penn all-star selections
Big Spring’s Fallon Feaser and Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender were named Colonial Division co-players of the year, and East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline was named the Capital Division Player of the Year.
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
The Carlisle High School class of 2022 graduated Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium.
Rodney Yentzer, 52, utilized a series of pain clinics (called Pain Medicine of York) that were under his control to submit false claims for payment to Medicare between 2017 and 2019, United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said.