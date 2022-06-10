 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 refer 6-11-22

  • Updated
  • 0
A1refer061122

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 8

Sentinel police log for June 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes sexual assault and aggravated assault arrests out of Middlesex, as well as a false report arrest in Shippensburg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News