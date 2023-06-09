A1 refer 6-10-23
Coroner Charley Hall reported that Kody Tidd, 28, was killed after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 944 and Deer Lane.
While Nonna Ilva opened its doors in Carlisle May 11, the venture is not Owner Mattia Capella's first rodeo; the business first became a prese…
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle, an investigation into terroristic threats and multiple theft and ass…
Fire crews were unable to save a South Middleton home that was destroyed following a Saturday evening fire and rekindling early Sunday morning.
The event will feature a wide range of furniture, household items, clothing, athletic equipment, bedding and more with all items priced to sell.