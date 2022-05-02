A1 refer 5-3-22
Christopher Nicoll, 29, of Carlisle, was last seen April 19 at 6:30 a.m., police said.
Despite the spin cycle of his alibi, the truth came out in the wash for Howard Henninger of Mechanicsburg.
A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Poland after a surprise weekend visit to Ukraine undertaken in extraordinary secrecy. In a three-hour meeting in Kyiv late Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pelosi vowed that the U.S. will stand with him “until the fight is done.” Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since the war began. The trip to Kyiv was not disclosed until the delegation was safely out of Ukraine. Pelosi told reporters in Poland on Sunday she was proud bring a message of solidarity to the besieged nation.
Police say Anibal Anico Jr., 22, of the 500 block of Meadowcroft Circle, is a suspect in an April 4 incident in which a man exposed his genitals to two juveniles.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a Wormleysburg park vandalism and assault charges in East Pennsboro.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen Township.
An updated schedule on the TIGER Project from the contractor estimates the project's completion in late December, Public Works Director Mark Malarich said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Cumberland County.
County to close Lower Frankford Township bridge for repairs, fix two other bridges with same project
The County said in a news release that the Burgners Bridge in Lower Frankford Township will close Monday for repairs that will likely be completed by late summer.
Police discovered that William Gee had fired a gun at a Shippensburg man, causing a non-life-threatening injury.