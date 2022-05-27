A1 refer 5-28-22

Rhode Island’s governor has signed legislation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in the state. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill Wednesday at the State House after Rhode Island’s General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday night. He said the legislation accomplishes the priorities of making sure legalization is equitable, controlled and safe. It legalizes the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for adults, ages 21 and older, with no more than 10 ounces for personal use kept at a person’s home. Recreational sales are expected to start Dec. 1.