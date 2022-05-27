 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 refer 5-28-22

  • Updated
  • 0
A1refer052822

Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper competes in the Boys AAA Shot Put on day 1 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 23

Sentinel police log for May 23

Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and multiple thefts, as well as reports of prowling and indecent exposure.

Governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

Rhode Island’s governor has signed legislation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in the state. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill Wednesday at the State House after Rhode Island’s General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday night. He said the legislation accomplishes the priorities of making sure legalization is equitable, controlled and safe. It legalizes the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for adults, ages 21 and older, with no more than 10 ounces for personal use kept at a person’s home. Recreational sales are expected to start Dec. 1.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News