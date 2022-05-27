A1 refer 5-28-22
The three-story Colony House building owned by the Mallioses was listed for sale earlier this month by Alpha State Realty in Carlisle.
"Pageantry turned into my sport:" Carlisle basketball legend's daughter Billie Owens claims Miss Pennsylvania crown
"I wasn’t following in my dad’s footsteps or in my brother’s footsteps and playing basketball, so you know, I always had this passion for fashion and all of that so I thought modeling would be my best bet in doing that," Billie LaRaé Owens said.
EMS official: Closing Bellaire Drive could seriously impact safety around main Carlisle school district campus
The first phase of a traffic study started Friday after the borough received permission from the district to place traffic counter devices along Bellaire Drive.
PennDOT traffic cameras show traffic flowing again on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Carlisle as of 12:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
From Hotchee to Molly: Lamberton Middle School students paint mural celebrating what's special about Carlisle
The mural was painted in segments on wood panels mounted to the wall so that it could be disassembled and moved in the event of a future building project.
There will be plenty of baseball action to follow Monday, as the District 3 postseason gets underway for a plethora of local teams. In the 10-team Sentinel-area field, eight programs open their district slate Monday and begin their chase to hopeful district hardware.
Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and multiple thefts, as well as reports of prowling and indecent exposure.
Rhode Island’s governor has signed legislation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in the state. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee signed the bill Wednesday at the State House after Rhode Island’s General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday night. He said the legislation accomplishes the priorities of making sure legalization is equitable, controlled and safe. It legalizes the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for adults, ages 21 and older, with no more than 10 ounces for personal use kept at a person’s home. Recreational sales are expected to start Dec. 1.
Five Questions: Afghan refugees marry in Carlisle after wedding plans interrupted in Taliban takeover
For those who happened to visit Biddle Mission Park earlier this month, they may have witnessed a wedding long in the making.