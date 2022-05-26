A1 refer 5-27-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The three-story Colony House building owned by the Mallioses was listed for sale earlier this month by Alpha State Realty in Carlisle.
"Pageantry turned into my sport:" Carlisle basketball legend's daughter Billie Owens claims Miss Pennsylvania crown
"I wasn’t following in my dad’s footsteps or in my brother’s footsteps and playing basketball, so you know, I always had this passion for fashion and all of that so I thought modeling would be my best bet in doing that," Billie LaRaé Owens said.
EMS official: Closing Bellaire Drive could seriously impact safety around main Carlisle school district campus
The first phase of a traffic study started Friday after the borough received permission from the district to place traffic counter devices along Bellaire Drive.
PennDOT traffic cameras show traffic flowing again on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Carlisle as of 12:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
From Hotchee to Molly: Lamberton Middle School students paint mural celebrating what's special about Carlisle
The mural was painted in segments on wood panels mounted to the wall so that it could be disassembled and moved in the event of a future building project.
"Scales has been like a landmark in Carlisle for a lot of people, so we’re just going to hopefully be able to put our own mark on the town in that location," South Side Deli Owner Billy Barnett said.
There will be plenty of baseball action to follow Monday, as the District 3 postseason gets underway for a plethora of local teams. In the 10-team Sentinel-area field, eight programs open their district slate Monday and begin their chase to hopeful district hardware.
Other trials led to the conviction of a West Pennsboro man involved in a January 2020 burglary and an Enola woman found guilty of credit card fraud.
Instead of using Bellaire Drive, drivers would need to take alternative routes to access Carlisle High School off West Penn Street or Wilson Middle School off Waggoner’s Gap Road.