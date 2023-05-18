A1 refer 5-19-23
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is a look at the unofficial results for contested races in Tuesday's primary in Cumberland County, to be updated through the night.
A fundamental shift in how Carlisle Area School District delivers its elementary education program could happen as early as 2025-26, the super…
Votes for two Carlisle school board candidate groups split along party lines, November faceoff likely
According to unofficial county results, it seems that the majority of the candidates involved with both Team for Change and Citizens for Carli…
The 2023 District 3 baseball playoff brackets were finalized Wednesday morning and nine Sentinel-area teams stamped their ticket to the postseason.
Little Mexico Tacos, located at 814 Newville Road in Carlisle, is anticipated to open May 26 with menu items that include various taco and mul…