A1 refer 5-13-22

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole jewelry in an armed robbery late Tuesday afternoon at the Capital City Mall.
Eric Storms and Cathleen Calvert acquired the South Hanover Street property in 2015 and hope to finish the seven-year renovation process by the end of the year.
Carlisle school board set to vote Thursday on appointment of Colleen Friend as the new superintendent
Pending board approval, Friend will begin her duties as chief executive on July 1 with a starting salary of $167,500.
A Carlisle man faces assault charges after State Police at Carlisle said a traffic stop turned violent late Sunday night.
Davone Unique Anderson, 27, is the first person to receive the death penalty in Cumberland County since 2002 according to the District Attorney's Office.
An updated look at the high school baseball playoff picture for Sentinel-area teams.
Carlisle Police said they have made an arrest in the Thursday morning stabbing and robbery at borough gas station.
"I run around the woods…under bridges, we go to abandoned buildings, wherever the homeless might be, and we deliver healthcare to them," UPMC Street Medicine Program Nurse Laura LaCroix said.
Davone Unique Anderson, 26, was found guilty Monday afternoon for the shooting deaths of Sydney Parmalee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, in 2020.
“I love where we live,” Crowley said. “Our community is so different than so many others in south-central Pennsylvania. We’re much more diverse with our population being transient."