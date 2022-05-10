A1 refer 5-11-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle Police said they have made an arrest in the Thursday morning stabbing and robbery at borough gas station.
After two years of pandemic slowdown, construction work is once again picking up pace around a key intersection in Upper Allen Township.
An updated look at the high school baseball playoff picture for Sentinel-area teams.
Dickinson College President John E. Jones says impact of potential Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade remains to be seen
“It will be a state-by-state political fight,” Dickinson College president John E. Jones III said. “You can expect that in Pennsylvania, there will be legislation introduced that will attempt to either severely regulate or probably ban abortions.”
"I run around the woods…under bridges, we go to abandoned buildings, wherever the homeless might be, and we deliver healthcare to them," UPMC Street Medicine Program Nurse Laura LaCroix said.
Davone Unique Anderson, 26, was found guilty Monday afternoon for the shooting deaths of Sydney Parmalee, 23, and Kaylee Lyons, 23, in 2020.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest off I-81 and a motorcycle crash in Upper Allen Township.
According to court documents, Marshall Neefe participated in hoisting and pushing a large metal sign frame — at least eight feet tall and 10 feet wide — into a line of officers.
PennDOT has reported lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound north of Exit 48, York Road, in Carlisle. Heavy traffic is reported on I-81 north.
South Middleton School District sets new procedure to screen course material for age/grade appropriateness
Board member Shannon Snyder supported the new screening process. “It is important for our students and our community to know that it is being monitored,” she said.