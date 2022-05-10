A1 refer 5-11-22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoke billows above the South Mountain near Boiling Springs Tuesday as seen from Mountain Road near Gutshall Road in South Middleton Township. The Pennsylvania Game Commission conducted a prescribed burn Tuesday on State Game Lands 305, south of Boiling Springs.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

