A1 refer 5-10-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle Police said they have made an arrest in the Thursday morning stabbing and robbery at borough gas station.
After two years of pandemic slowdown, construction work is once again picking up pace around a key intersection in Upper Allen Township.
The Cumberland County Coroner's Office reported Tuesday that Daniel Burkholder, 68, died after an accident at a farm in South Middleton Township Monday evening.
An updated look at the high school baseball playoff picture for Sentinel-area teams.
Dickinson College President John E. Jones says impact of potential Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade remains to be seen
“It will be a state-by-state political fight,” Dickinson College president John E. Jones III said. “You can expect that in Pennsylvania, there will be legislation introduced that will attempt to either severely regulate or probably ban abortions.”
Early in April, I started to hear that a long-rumored Egyptian restaurant had quietly opened downtown and the early feedback was that it was a welcome addition to the local scene.
PennDOT has reported lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound north of Exit 48, York Road, in Carlisle. Heavy traffic is reported on I-81 north.
Primary Preview 2022: Two Democrats seek party nomination to run against Perry in 10th Congressional District
Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will have another challenger for his seat in this year's election for the 10th Congressional District.
"I run around the woods…under bridges, we go to abandoned buildings, wherever the homeless might be, and we deliver healthcare to them," UPMC Street Medicine Program Nurse Laura LaCroix said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest off I-81 and a motorcycle crash in Upper Allen Township.