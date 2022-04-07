A1 refer 4-8-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caprice Properties purchases Boiling Springs Mill building damaged in fire with plans for restaurant, possible brewery
"About four to five years ago, we started to envision a restaurant at the Mill that would serve residents, as well as visitors through good food, drinks and a beautiful outdoor space."
"It’s a turnkey operation which means it has everything there to run a restaurant," Realtor Charlie Mallios said of the building that formerly housed Scalles restaurant.
Carlisle man donates items and honors father in new sports exhibit at Cumberland County Historical Society
"I think this exhibit is going to be a really great way for the community to come together and start new conversations and really to reminisce, and come together and tell their own stories," Museum Curator Rachel Knapp said.
The Sentinel reported in 2020 that this remodeling processes included the removal of interior walls that formed 13 separate dining rooms to create one large open space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and a kitchen system.
Officials said Cumberland County Dispatch received a call for the incident at approximately 6:15 a.m. and responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
State police said they were assisting with the investigation and a shooter “has fled the school.” There was no further information about the suspect.
Traffic will be impacted on Trindle and York roads near Carlisle.
Cumberland County announced that it will make permanent polling place changes in seven precincts, as well as two temporary changes for the primary.
With cases of COVID-19 in the single digits, Easter egg hunts are making a comeback this year across Cumberland County.
Gavin Smith will manage the park, which consists of 2,531 acres of forest on South Mountain, with more than 25 miles of hiking trails.