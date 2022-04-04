A1 refer 4-5-22
Caprice Properties purchases Boiling Springs Mill building damaged in fire with plans for restaurant, possible brewery
"About four to five years ago, we started to envision a restaurant at the Mill that would serve residents, as well as visitors through good food, drinks and a beautiful outdoor space."
The Sentinel reported in 2020 that this remodeling processes included the removal of interior walls that formed 13 separate dining rooms to create one large open space, as well as new flooring, restrooms and a kitchen system.
"It’s a turnkey operation which means it has everything there to run a restaurant," Realtor Charlie Mallios said of the building that formerly housed Scalles restaurant.
Corey Gelbaugh is president of a group of volunteers seeking to establish the Logos School in space rented from the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church in South Middleton Township.
Hailed as a classic example of living the American dream, the heart and soul of Sunnyside is the story of Charlie Mallios and his family.
A Harrisburg man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in Penn Township, Perry County, late Monday afternoon.
Seldom Said No won the 2021 Bluegrass Band of the Year award at the Central Pennsylvania Music Association and played for Del McCoury's induction into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.
Gavin Smith will manage the park, which consists of 2,531 acres of forest on South Mountain, with more than 25 miles of hiking trails.
Today's police log includes reports of vandalism, criminal mischief and harassment as well as two crashes with injuries.
Keith Rodkey, 45, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at 2:16 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a news release.