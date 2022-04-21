A1 refer 4-22-22
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We’re going to have Fort LeTort there," Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said. "It’s just going to be Fort LeTort the next generation."
Planned upgrades include four adult baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, a pickle ball court, pavilions and parking areas, storm management meadows, and a kayak launch at Yellow Breeches Creek.
Long-awaited connector road between Trindle and York roads in South Middleton Township could be open to public by late May
The current work to install traffic signals at both ends of the connector road could be completed within the next three to four weeks, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said.
The vehicle hit a guardrail on the south side of the roadway before it rolled over, traveled back onto the travel lanes and hit the concrete barrier, police said.
Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver dealing early, Benny Montgomery launches first career home run and other local player notes
Benny Montgomery, Michael Morales, Hunter Schryver, Beck Way and Hayden Seig have embarked on their 2022 season in the minor leagues. Take a look at how the local players have fared so far.
A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 20:
A Camp Hill couple faces multiple felony counts of abuse and assault in connection with child abuse that began in 2015, Upper Allen Township Police reported Tuesday.
The proposed tax increase would reduce the projected deficit from $3.77 million to $2.18 million, according to draft figures presented Tuesday by district business administrator Greg Longwell.
Police: Two victims of I-81 fatal snow squall crash last month in Schuylkill County were from Carlisle
Police reported earlier this month that officials had been mostly sure about the identity of the victims but had sought genetic material from family members to be sure about the remains.
2021-22 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball Team: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin ends career on historical note, scores his way to Player of the Year
In a senior season filled with accolades and historical marks, Boiling Springs' Trey Martin hauls in one last laurel this year with Player of the Year honors. Take a look at who else dribbled and shot their way to All-Sentinel status.