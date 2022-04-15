A1 refer 4-16-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media comment picked up by Democrats may have been made on a private Facebook page using a private account, but state Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, said she publicly stands by her words.
Police said the driver of a pick-up truck struck a PennDOT employee on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
As the Downtown Carlisle Association's Main Street manager, Stacey Gould will be responsible for creating and managing programs and projects that promote Carlisle businesses.
A Carlisle man who was arrested and charged last year in the 2016 death of a co-worker in Adams County was found guilty of only misdemeanor simple assault after a three-day jury trial.
State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman on Wednesday said that "road debris" was the reason for traffic on Interstate 81 and in Carlisle Tuesd…
The borough council advanced a motion at its workshop meeting Wednesday night that could lead to the transition of Fairground Avenue between A and B streets from one-way to two-way.
The draft $100 million budget for 2022-23 calls for a 2% tax hike to help close a projected $3.4 million gap in revenues over expenditures.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Today's police log includes terroristic threats and assault charges, two crashes with injuries and a fire investigation.
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. All southbound lanes were closed and northbound lanes shut down for a landing zone for LifeLion. The northbound lanes reopened as of 11 a.m. and one southbound lane reopened as of 11:30 a.m.