A1 refer 4-1-22
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire began in a third-floor apartment above the North Hanover Grille in Carlisle around 4 a.m. Friday.
State Police identified the driver in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Corey Gelbaugh is president of a group of volunteers seeking to establish the Logos School in space rented from the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church in South Middleton Township.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says that he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their jail from falling apart.
Keith Rodkey, 45, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at 2:16 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles, the German energy minister said Monday.
Davone Anderson was charged with criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident inside Cumberland County Prison earlier this month.
UPDATED: Cumberland County man pleads guilty for defrauding Medicare and US Department of Health and Human Services
Rodney L. Yentzer, 52, of Cumberland County plead guilty Tuesday to health care fraud, money laundering and theft of public money, according t…
With cases of COVID-19 in the single digits, Easter egg hunts are making a comeback this year across Cumberland County.
The Newville Borough Council passed motions during their meeting Tuesday night to allow for the future construction of a municipal building on South High Street and formed a committee to look into the next step for the borough's police department.