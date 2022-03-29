A1 refer 3-30-22
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police identified the driver in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The fire began in a third-floor apartment above the North Hanover Grille in Carlisle around 4 a.m. Friday.
Kenny Mintz of Carlisle plans to depart from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on April 1 and anticipates his arrival at Swami's Beach in Encinitas, California, near the end of October.
A federal grand jury indicted Craig A. Hare of Carlisle on firearms charges Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle Dist…
Corey Gelbaugh is president of a group of volunteers seeking to establish the Logos School in space rented from the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church in South Middleton Township.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says that he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their jail from falling apart.
BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles, the German energy minister said Monday.
Keith Rodkey, 45, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at 2:16 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
Davone Anderson was charged with criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident inside Cumberland County Prison earlier this month.
The identification comes two days after the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended two suspects in the Feb. 23 double homicide.