A1 refer 2-2-23

During the search, police seized prescription pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm and a large amount of drug paraphernalia from the residence.
Sealed bids for all three options will be received through PennBid until 10 a.m. Feb. 23, when they will be publicly opened and read electronically.
The home sits at a location where workers could demolish the structure without having to close off a portion of Forge Road, Kevin O'Donnell said.
A man suspected of stabbing two people Friday in South Middleton Township has been taken into custody.
The business is anticipated to open at 258 Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township between Starbucks and Dollar Tree around mid-March, Owner Adam Brackbill said.
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
Ashley Berkheimer’s left-wing 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave Cumberland Valley its first lead of the second half, one the Eagles held for a 27-26 victory.
Sculptures will be unveiled Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. with the official ribbon cutting and unveiling of the UPMC ice throne at Veteran's Square at the corner of High and Hanover streets to follow at 5 p.m.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports from across Cumberland County this month.
East Pennsboro Township Police said a man threatened to kill police officers, including shooting up a police station, following a disturbance in the township Thursday night.