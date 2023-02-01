 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 refer 2-2-23

  • 0
A1refer020223

Carlisle's head coach Andre Anderson gets ready to take on Altoona Tuesday night at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News