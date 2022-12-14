A1 refer 12-15-22
Cpl. Michael Sturm with the Carlisle Police Department said a woman riding the bicycle suffered a head injury in the crash.
Patrolman Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department began the process to become a foster parent after responding to a call that involved two young children.
The owner said Crazy Glazed is planning to add more days and hours of operation and add breakfast sandwiches and other coffee and beverage options to the menu.
Police: Three people threatened, pistol-whipped clerk in armed robbery at Speedway in North Middleton Township
North Middleton Township Police said they are searching for three people after an armed robbery at Speedway at 712 N. Hanover St., early Saturday morning.
Police said a Toyota RAV4 entered the off-ramp at mile marker 14.5 and left the west shoulder of the ramp, striking the rear of a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder.
Jason Creek collects 100th career victory in Big Spring's JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off title win over Newport
“He would have definitely been spraying me with a water bottle just like those guys. He would have fit in good.” ~ Big Spring head coach Jason Creek.
The preliminary plan for the project's first phase outlined the installation of curb extensions at each corner of the intersection at East Penn Street, North Bedford Street and Kerrs Avenue to slow vehicular traffic, the relocation of an existing crosswalk and the inclusion of signage.
Police said a man was killed Tuesday morning in Perry County after he was struck by a train following a single-vehicle crash in which his vehicle landed on the railroad tracks.
'Adley's Army': Red Land boys basketball dedicates season to 2-year-old Adley French in fight with cancer
Inspired by 2-year-old Adley's French's fight with ATRT, a very rare and fast-growing tumor in the central nervous system, Red Land boys basketball has enlisted in "Adley's Army" this season.
Fourteen local field hockey players have earned 2022 Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association all-state recognition.