A1 refer 11-8-22

The owners of Grandma Stamm’s Comfort Food have made some welcome changes to the interior of the take-out restaurant on East High Street.
Preparations are nearly complete for the opening of Spice Restaurant and Bar this month at 125 W. Main St., the former site of the Colony House restaurant.
Northern's Keith Robbins brings love of football from learning support classroom to Polar Bear sidelines
Every morning, Keith Robbins would draw football plays on the classroom whiteboard. Robbins, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has since transitioned his love for football to the Northern sidelines.
Six races across three classifications are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Police said a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and one of the men fatally shot the other.
Kevin Roberts said that following the selection of superintendent, the school board will move on to staffing the assistant superintendent position.
This week's Recall Roundup includes Pine-Sol with bacteria, falling basketball goals that have killed a child, treadmills that can stop on their own and desk chairs that can break.
Rovegno asked the county to look at what kind of right-to-know requests are approved, especially in cases where a public official is asking for information about a private citizen.
At 4:40 a.m., the group kicked in the front door of a residence, but the resident was getting ready for work and gave chase, according to police.
State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man “actively firing with a rifle.”