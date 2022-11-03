A1 refer 11-4-22
Preparations are nearly complete for the opening of Spice Restaurant and Bar this month at 125 W. Main St., the former site of the Colony House restaurant.
The owners of Grandma Stamm’s Comfort Food have made some welcome changes to the interior of the take-out restaurant on East High Street.
Billie Owens, daughter of former Carlisle basketball star, represents Pennsylvania at Miss USA competition
Billie Owens won the Miss Pennsylvania crown in April and was eliminated in the Miss USA pageant earlier this month when the judges cut down to the final 16 contestants.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
Kevin Roberts said that following the selection of superintendent, the school board will move on to staffing the assistant superintendent position.
State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County
The Trooper was flown from the scene to and remained hospitalized. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.
The District 3 playoff brackets were released Sunday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams have punched their ticket to the postseason.
With a yearslong conditional use hearing now closed, township solicitor Kurt Williams outlined a series of steps that could result in a decision by the supervisors within the next four months.
Rovegno asked the county to look at what kind of right-to-know requests are approved, especially in cases where a public official is asking for information about a private citizen.
This week's Recall Roundup includes Pine-Sol with bacteria, falling basketball goals that have killed a child, treadmills that can stop on their own and desk chairs that can break.