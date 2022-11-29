A1 refer 11-30-22
Two people are dead after a crash in Monroe Township Monday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall reported Tuesday.
'The culture is here now': Trinity adds another step of growth with PIAA 2A quarterfinal win over Executive Education
Trinity overcame first-half punches from Executive Education and rallied to top the Raptors 35-17 to earn its first-ever berth in the PIAA semifinals.
As of mid-November, the church had about $2.5 million of the $3.5 million needed to construct and equip the STEAM wing, Rev. Don Bender said. “We have more than enough money to break ground.”
Results are available online at the Carlisle Family YMCA's website.
Police said John Gannon left his home on Buchanan Drive sometime overnight, causing his family to worry about his safety and welfare.
Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Wormleysburg over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cumberland County DA's Office announces increased law enforcement presence around Thanksgiving holiday
Statistically, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving rivals New Years and the Fourth of July in the number of alcohol-related arrests, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests in East Pennsboro Township.
The proposed development drew fire from neighbors and township residents who were concerned about added traffic on already busy roads, the potential for water contamination and the risk of sinkholes.
The basketball regular season tips off while Trinity football aims to extend the fall season one more week.