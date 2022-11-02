A1 refer 11-3-22
Billie Owens, daughter of former Carlisle basketball star, represents Pennsylvania at Miss USA competition
Billie Owens won the Miss Pennsylvania crown in April and was eliminated in the Miss USA pageant earlier this month when the judges cut down to the final 16 contestants.
Preparations are nearly complete for the opening of Spice Restaurant and Bar this month at 125 W. Main St., the former site of the Colony House restaurant.
Trick-or-Treat dates and times for Cumberland County:
The owners of Grandma Stamm’s Comfort Food have made some welcome changes to the interior of the take-out restaurant on East High Street.
The crash had severed part of the pedestrian's leg and severely mangled the other leg, and another police officer applied a tourniquet to each to prevent any hemorrhaging.
Kevin Roberts said that following the selection of superintendent, the school board will move on to staffing the assistant superintendent position.
State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County
The Trooper was flown from the scene to and remained hospitalized. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.
A panel of four judges awarded first, second and third prizes for four categories of parade participants, Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and…
The District 3 playoff brackets were released Sunday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams have punched their ticket to the postseason.
With a yearslong conditional use hearing now closed, township solicitor Kurt Williams outlined a series of steps that could result in a decision by the supervisors within the next four months.