A1 refer 11-15-22

An SUV hopped the curb and crashed into the Walnut Bottom Diner in South Middleton Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, said Matthew Hinken, deputy fire chief at Union Fire Company in Carlisle.
The Sentinel offers updated results for key races affecting Cumberland County in the 2022 midterm election.
A 16-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting in the 100 block of East North Street late Friday night, according to Carlisle Police.
The crash took place just before Exit 28 around 4:40 p.m. and the York County Coroner's Office identified the victim Friday as Brad Heckelman, 67, of Cumberland County.
Residents make final push against Wheatstone and Georgetowne developments in South Middleton Township
“I can’t think of anything worse than having too many people for the services we can provide," a resident said. "We don’t have police. We don’t have enough fire. We don’t have enough EMTs. We don’t have enough school space."
Trinity used its dynamic, big-play offense to score on all nine of its drives, steamrolling the Dutchmen 58-27 on its way to the District 3 title, its first since 2010.
Reagan Eickhoff scored the game's only goal to help Boiling Springs coach Kortney Showers collect her 100th victory.
In just his second year under center, Louis Shank has guided the Herd to their second straight playoff berth and looks to lengthen Carlisle's postseason stay in his final go-round.
Shippensburg High School posted an opening for its head boys basketball coaching position Monday, a position held by longtime head coach Ray Staver the last 10 years.