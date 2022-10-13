A1 refer 10-14-22
As of 4 p.m., North Middleton Township Police have canceled the shelter-in-place order for the 100 to 200 block of Regal View.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a vehicle break-in on Parsonage Street in Newville and single vehicle crashes in Cumberland and Perry counties.
SCOREBOARD: Check out the final scores from Friday's football games plus links to all of The Sentinel's coverage.
The soccer field represents progress and hope for Carlisle's Ava McBride. Her resiliency through Hodgkin lymphoma has helped shape the perspective of her teammates.
A multivehicle crash temporarily closed all lanes of Interstate 81 north between the Middlesex exit and the Mechanicsburg exit, according to PennDOT.
Pennsylvania's top-ranking elections official said the decision was under review and that guidance to counties about how to handle such ballots would be updated if necessary.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy moves its regional office into the Craighead House in South Middleton Township
ATC is paying rent to the committee to offset the cost of upkeep, Tom Benjey said. “We have a lot of expenses there. Besides utilities, we got insurance which is significant. We always have something to repair.”
Phase 3 includes renovations to the building's swimming pool, the addition of a warm water pool and the installation of outdoor pickleball courts, CEO Michele Holloway said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes two police departments investigating theft incidents.
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines.