A1 refer 1-24-23

Five adults and four children were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building on North Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg Monday night.
Named for its founder, Amelia Steele Given, the Amelia S. Givin library was unique in its time because it was a free public library when most others required subscriptions.
Temple served as the district's director of curriculum and instruction from 2003 until around 2008 when she became Big Spring's assistant superintendent, a role she held until she retired in 2014.
North Hanover offers 18 different sauce and rub choices, and you can choose between bone-in or boneless, and have the choice of eight, 12 or 18 wing baskets.
Shippenburg High School freshman Cole Trn grew up around the SU women's basketball team and fostered a passion and maturity that now shows in his play with the Greyhounds.
Over three days, Amy Kruleski made numerous phone calls to two people, pretending to be a family member and claiming to have been kidnapped.
The multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 45 has been cleared, according to PennDOT.
Driving change: Like some other companies, Silver Spring Community Fire Company turns to paid drivers
"Just like any volunteer department, we had a lot of pride in being a volunteer department," Silver Spring Community Fire Co. Chief Benjamin McDonald said. "So that decision to transition into a combination department was not easy for us, but we felt that it was something necessary."
Today's Sentinel police log includes package thefts in Lower Allen and an assault and police pursuit in Perry County.
Shippensburg residents worked together to lift a vehicle off of a trapped pedestrian in September.