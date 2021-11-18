 Skip to main content
A Winter's Night Celebration

Winter's Night Celebration
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1
  • Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Location: Silver Spring Township Fire & Banquet Hall, 6471 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
  • Online: www.facebook.com/events/290685342561813
  • Details: The event features pictures with Santa, Clydesdale drawn sleigh rides, seasonal craft vendors, letters to Santa, ornament decorating, live music by West Shore Symphony Orchestra, and food trucks — 717 Taco, Mad Dash, Chef De Crepe.
