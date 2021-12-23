A murder is the subject of a media spin

As I mentioned before, I enjoy crime stories. I love reading old newspaper accounts of murder and mayhem. I’m just fascinated by how journalists from bygone eras covered the beat.

In my research, I came across the case of bounty hunters who were convicted in the death of a Civil War deserter only to be pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Andrew Curtin.

That decision touched off a volley of mudslinging between the American Volunteer and The Herald – two rival crosstown newspapers in Carlisle. Both publications used the pardon as leverage to spin commentary to trash the opposition party.

In doing so, all objectivity was lost as the newspapers played off of one another, advancing claims that were both outrageous and exaggerated.

What is sad is we see this same kind of dynamic happening right now in front of us. 2021 has been packed with political upheaval, partisanship and tribalism.

