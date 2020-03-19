A timeline of key events in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County in relation to COVID-19 along with the daily number of reported cases. Updated as of Thursday, March 19 at 12:15 p.m.:
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
In this Series
Collection: Coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania
-
Ask/Answered: Did the coronavirus cause the widespread illnesses in Cumberland County in January?
-
What's still open? Non-essential vs. essential businesses in Cumberland County and Pa.
-
A COVID-19 timeline for Cumberland County
- 29 updates