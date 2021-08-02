 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Wellsville - $394,900

Nestled among 7 wooded acres lies this lovely 5BR, 2.5BA home. Highlights of this home include hardwood floors, a screened-in front porch, brick patio, vegetable and flower gardens, wood burning fire place, first floor laundry, formal dining room and an in-ground pool. There is additional storage in the attic and the basement is a blank canvas just waiting for your creation. The roof was replaced in 2020 and the master bath is being remodeled. Here is your opportunity to make this home your next home.

