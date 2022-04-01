5 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $1,735,000

Welcome to Glendale Estates in Silver Spring Township and CV Schools, surrounded by neighborhood open space and stunning mountain views. This FoxBuilt custom home is currently under construction and is to be completed in the upcoming months. From your very first step into the home, you will notice the remarkable FoxBuilt craftsmanship, thoughtful attention to detail, and unique finishes around every corner. The first-floor living space offers an open floor plan that encompasses the kitchen, dining room, 2-story ceiling family room with a double-sided fireplace that extends to the outdoor covered deck, providing many options for entertaining friends and family. The gourmet kitchen offers a large island with seating for everyone, custom cabinets, and a spacious butler's pantry. Retreat and relax in the evenings to the luxurious first-floor owner's suite with a double-sided fireplace that connects the bedroom and master bath, and a spacious walk-in closet with its own laundry room. A second owners suite with an en-suite bath and two walk-in closets is located on the second floor in addition to 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 more baths. A second laundry room is also located on the second floor. With over 4,800 finished sq ft and an acre lot, this amazing home offers plenty of space inside and out to call home! Truly a must-see, reach out today for more details!