5 Bedroom Home in Ickesburg - $239,900

Secluded GEM! Recreational 2,312 sq foot Ranch Home on 6.42 acres. 27' x 46' inground swimming pool with recent liner and supplies shed--perfect for hot summer parties. Sleep 13 in beds/mattresses. Charm of rustic wagon wheel lights! Ambiance of Brick fireplace with woodstove insert for gravity heat--over top tongue and groove wood walls. Convenience of home. Extra outdoor shower--10 foot Trail Right of Way leads to Little Valley State Forest. Pond included on half wooded/open land. Wildlife haven. Retreat for whole family, relative, friends from your busy life! (Only 1.2 mile from Heritage Hills Rd TR326)