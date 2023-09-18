Welcome to the Camp Hill Borough. This home is almost 2400 square feet and sits on just under half acre mature lot. Features large wrap around porch, covered back patio, detached garage, and private oversized back and side yard with pond feature and play house. Four bedrooms with a bonus room/bedroom on the 3rd floor, two bathroom, and home office. Living room with large stone fireplace and gas insert, wood beam featured ceiling, and spiral stairs leading to master bedroom. Walking distance to the library, farmers market, school, shops, and local restaurants. This home, built in 1900, is the perfect blueprint for your creative updates. Must see and walk lot to appreciate full potential.