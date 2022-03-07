 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $790,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $790,900

This two-story home with nearly 3,600 square feet includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2-car garage with mudroom entry and elegant trim detail throughout.. A dramatic 2-story ceiling creates a grand first impression in the foyer and also adorns the great room, which shares an open plan with the kitchen, breakfast area, and hearth room. The 1st floor also includes a study, as well as a convenient owners suite with large closet and private bathroom. The 2nd floor includes a spacious loft area with balcony, 2 full baths, and enlarged closets for all 3 bedrooms. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for March 1

Sentinel police log for March 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man throwing large stones through restaurant windows in Middlesex and a large amount of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on I-81.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News