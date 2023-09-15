Lots of room in this two-story, 4,000+ sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining with a floor plan that includes a great room with 2-story ceilings, living room, study, and formal dining room. Kitchen opens to sunny breakfast area, with access to the patio (or optional deck). Owners suite (with optional tray ceiling) includes dressing area, double closets, and a private bath with optional whirlpool. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)