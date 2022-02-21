This two-story home with over 3,000 sq.. feet includes a 2-car garage with mudroom entry. To the front of the home is a versatile living room and a formal dining room with an optional tray ceiling. A 2-story great room with optional gas fireplace opens to the breakfast area and kitchen. The laundry room is on the 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms. The owners suite with an expansive closet and private bathroom can be upgraded. An optional recreation room can be added to the 2nd floor for additional living space. A grand, 2-story foyer option can also be added to the home. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $623,600
