The Drummond single-family home floorplan offers 2,936-3,856 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevations, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large storage closet and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Drummond comes with a full unfinished basement with the choice of a finished lower level gameroom or lower level retreat with a snack bar, bedroom and full bath. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with central laundry room along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Owner's Bath and 2 walk-in closets in the back of the home. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours Interior Design.