You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Regis single-family home floorplan offers 2,506 sq ft of living space with a unique corner elevation with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a dedicated study directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit expanded great room and upgraded, gourmet kitchen. The kitchen with dine-in prep island, overflows into the breakfast area and great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry, with powder room and storage closet, connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Regis comes with a full unfinished basement. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with central laundry room along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Luxury Owner's Bath and walk-in closet. This floorplan is available with one move in ready home at Arcona.