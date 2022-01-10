 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $573,700

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $573,700

This two-story home with nearly 3,600 square feet includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2-car garage with mudroom entry and elegant trim detail throughout.. A dramatic 2-story ceiling creates a grand first impression in the foyer and also adorns the great room, which shares an open plan with the kitchen, breakfast area, and hearth room. The 1st floor also includes a study, as well as a convenient owners suite with large closet and private bathroom. The 2nd floor includes a spacious loft area with balcony, 2 full baths, and enlarged closets for all 3 bedrooms. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kristina L. Enyeart

Kristina L. Enyeart

Kristina L. Enyeart, 46, of Carlisle passed away Monday January 3, 2022 in Carolyn’s House Harrisburg.

Frank Metz Petre III

Frank Metz Petre III

Frank Metz Petre III, 73, passed away in his home in Fort Mill, SC on January 1, 2022. Frank is survived by his wife Ann Christopher Petre and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News