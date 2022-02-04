This two-story home with nearly 3,600 square feet includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2-car garage with mudroom entry and elegant trim detail throughout.. A dramatic 2-story ceiling creates a grand first impression in the foyer and also adorns the great room, which shares an open plan with the kitchen, breakfast area, and hearth room. The 1st floor also includes a study, as well as a convenient owners suite with large closet and private bathroom. The 2nd floor includes a spacious loft area with balcony, 2 full baths, and enlarged closets for all 3 bedrooms. (Pricing may reflect limited time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $568,300
