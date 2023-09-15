You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Glenmar single-family home floorplan offers 2,810 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, a 2-story entryway with adjacent living room and dining room offers sightlines into the great room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen with prep island opens to the breakfast area and great room. Enjoy a covered side veranda off the breakfast area, the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee outdoors. Tucked off the great room is a private study with oversized windows. A 2-car garage is off the back of the home and a dedicated laundry provides access to it through the back yard. The home has a full unfinished basement. Upstairs is an upper gallery and loft area centrally located in between 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the Owner's Retreat with walk-in closet and Luxury Owner's bath with double vanity. This floorplan is available with one Move in Ready Home in Union Lawn at Arcona, an area of the neighborhood with almost an acre of preserved green space and future Arcona Swim Club steps away from your front door.