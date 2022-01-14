4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $552,990

You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Mayfair single-family home floorplan offers 3,566-5,002 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an open entryway and incredible sightlines to the living room and dining room. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island and an included walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, study and walk-in storage closet. The Mayfair has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level lounge option complete with a gameroom, snack bar and bathroom. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between 4 bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.