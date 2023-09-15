The Monroe single-family home floorplan offers 3,223-3,713 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. A private study is hidden off the entry hallway. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large storage closet and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Monroe comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom and lower level retreat options. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with gameroom, dedicated laundry room, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with Owner's Bath and 2 walk-in closets. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours Interior Design.