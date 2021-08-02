4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $546,990

The Charlotte single-family home floorplan offers 3,704-4,092 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. A spacious front porch leads into an extra wide entry with sightlines into the 2-story great room and through the dining room directly into your extra-large eat-in kitchen with prep island breakfast area. The Charlotte has an extra-wide garage and functional friend's entry with storage closet and powder room. Tucked back off the great room is a spacious private study with oversized windows. The Charlotte has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom finish option. Upstairs, enjoy open views to the great room below from the upper gallery. The kid's wing includes 3 large bedrooms complete with walk-in closets and a shared full bath. The laundry room is conveniently tucked away right off the Owner's Retreat, which a spacious walk-in closet and a full luxury bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.