The Monroe features a grand first floor layout, with separate front living and dining rooms, a naturally lit kitchen and breakfast area, adjacent great room, and a private study. The home also features an attached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement for additional storage and rec space. The second floor highlights an owner s retreat with private full bath and large walk-in closet, plus a game room, dedicated laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Monroe allow you to fully personalize your new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $540,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lebanon area restaurant owner bought both Rockwell's locations, including the Mechanicsburg area facility.
Police said Walmart will send an estimate of the damage caused by the fire to the investigating officer, but no information about that has been released.
A Cumberland County man has been accused of defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
State Police said some cows did have minor injuries and I-81 reopened around 3 p.m.
The Charles Bruce Foundation said the mural gives the restaurant a "touch of the island" of Saint Lucia, where owner Bryan Landers is from.
Cumberland County DA: More information about North Middleton Township police-involved shooting expected later this week
The shooting happened Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m. when officers from North Middleton Township Police Department, Newville Borough Police Department and Camp Hill Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant.
Police said an unidentified person was pronounced dead after a crash before 6 a.m. on Route 641 (Forge Hill Road).
The fire damaged an entire aisle of merchandise at the store, and more items were damaged due to smoke, according to police.
Turf field in the works, Cumberland Valley High School ready to host PIAA football championships through 2025
PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi applauded Cumberland Valley's proposal as well as the support it would receive from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.
Police said Ellis pulled out a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township Police officer at close-range inside the home, striking the officer in the bullet-proof vest.