4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $537,300

Inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home offers family friendly living.. Large eat-in kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space that opens into the 2-story great room and foyer. Mudroom located off the garage. Private study situated at the rear of the home makes for perfect work-at-home office. Owner's bedroom with oversized closet. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room and spacious secondary bedrooms with extra storage space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

