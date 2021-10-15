Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Rec room on second floor can optionally be built as a 5th bedroom with closet. Flex space room on first floor provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $535,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
The school board has accepted Spielbauer's resignation and will conduct a search for a replacement.
Mechanicsburg Police reported Tuesday that charges are pending after an argument, but there was no attempted child abduction despite misinformation on social media.
A Perry County man is in prison on attempted homicide charges after police said he shot at a vehicle that passed him Tuesday morning.
Juan Martinez faces charges including theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.
The saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.
“This is a big draw for our corner of Cumberland County,” said Andre Weltman, chairman of the Friends of the Pine Grove Furnace State Park. “People come from a distance to enjoy this little festival.”
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of a 8.2 quake from late July.
“The term has been co-opted in a politically motivated effort to push an issue that’s created a lot of confusion as to what critical race theory is and what anti-racism is. The terms are conflated with each other,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Education Association.