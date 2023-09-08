The Ramsey single-family home floorplan offers 2,352-2,575 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options, 4-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a living room directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Ramsey comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery area centrally located between a dedicated laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the Owner's Retreat with walk-in closet and luxury bath. This floorplan is available to build in Arcona Club, an exclusive area of the neighborhood with upcoming neighborhood pool and avenue for other fun events that neighbors are free to use anytime. Arcona includes nearly a dozen locally owned businesses right in the neighborhood along its tree-lined streets that you can walk to take a break and connect with friends new and old, including THEA, the Arcona Athletic Club, Shirley Rae's Ice Cream, Red Salon, The Studio by Absolute Pilates, Pure Gallery, Idea Coffee, Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden, Amore Pizza and Water Colours Interior Design.