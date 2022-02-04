4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $533,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Glenmar single-family home floorplan offers 2,723-3,749 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevations, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, a 2-story entryway with adjacent living room and dining room offers sightlines into the great room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen with prep island opens to the breakfast area and great room. Tucked off the great room is a large private study with oversized windows. A rear detached garage comes standard with the option to add The Spot addition to connect it to the home through the laundry room. The Glenmar comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage with a finished gameroom or finished lower level lounge option. Upstairs is an upper gallery and loft area centrally located in between 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths including the Owner's Retreat with walk-in closet and full bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and steps away from Arcona Swim Club.