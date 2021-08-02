 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $526,500

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Windham model offers a spacious 3,080 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath open floorplan great for entertaining. Imagine the beautiful hardwood floors, large kitchen with an island and granite countertops and a cozy fireplace being yours! With options for a master on the first floor as well as bathroom and laundry locations, this model is buildable to accommodate your lifestyle! A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Lot price not included in the base price of the home. Lot prices starting at $127,500. Contact agent for more information!

