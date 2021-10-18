4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $525,000

Welcome home to 306 W Elmwood Avenue, a home unlike any other with luxury indoor & outdoor living spaces. An intricately designed & immaculately kept home, located in Mechanicsburg Boro, perfectly situated close to schools in sought after Mechanicsburg School District. This home has a spacious open concept lay-out with easy access between the kitchen & family room. A true gourmet cook's kitchen awaits you featuring custom Rutt Martin cabinetry, ceramic tile floors & backsplash, stainless steel appliances, luxury Viking 6-burner range, 2 spacious islands with granite countertops, & plenty of storage space. Newly installed flooring has been installed throughout the entire second floor & whole house has been newly painted. This home boasts 5 fireplaces, with gas fireplaces present in the family room, dining room, basement, sunroom, & a gorgeous stone fireplace outside on the custom patio. Head upstairs to the 4 spacious bedrooms with master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with beautiful built-ins, skylight, & radiant floor heating. Head upstairs to the full finished attic, a great spot for a possible 5th bedroom or playroom or ample storage space. Head downstairs to the fully-finished basement, the perfect workout room or game room, with separate full laundry room, & 2 more spacious storage rooms. Enjoy all the benefits of a beautiful family community, while enjoying the privacy of a secluded fenced backyard. This home is also close to shopping & restaurants, & an easy walk to schools & parks. Truly a one-of-a-kind home!